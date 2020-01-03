|
Sandra Loughlin
1955-2019
July 15, 1955 -
December 27, 2019
Sandra (Sandy) Kathleen Clancy Loughlin passed away on December 27, 2019, Mount Pleasant, Texas. Sandy was born in Spring, Texas on July 15, 1955, to Thomas Davenport Clancy and Sarah Denise O'Connor Clancy. The second of five children, she grew up in Houston with her sister Denise and brothers Tom, Larry and Stephen. She is a graduate of Robert E Lee High School in Houston and attended Southwest Texas State University and The University of Houston. She became a nurse and worked for many years in Houston.
Sandy will always be remembered for her passion for interior design, a wonderful sense of humor and kind heart.
She is survived by her two loving sons Andrew Loughlin (Allison) of Huntington, NY and Connor Loughlin (Courtney) of Westport, CT. Her grandsons James Davenport Loughlin, Clay Alan Loughlin, Finley Joel Loughlin and Ryan Wells Loughlin. As well as her brothers Thomas Clancy (Sherri) of Dallas, TX, Lawrence Clancy (Patricia) of Magnolia, TX, Stephen Clancy (Jennene) and sister Denise Clancy of Canyon Lake, TX and many nieces and nephews.
The family ask in lieu of flowers to have donations made to Meals on Wheels or a .
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Memorial Oaks in Houston, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020