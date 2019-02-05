Sandra Seigle Daily

1934-2019

Sandra Seigle Daily, age 84, passed away on Saturday, February 2. She is survived by her son, Ben Streusand of Spring, and daughter-in-law, Kathy;brother, Harvey Seigle and sisters-in-law, Melanie Seigle and Joyce Klein; grandchildren, Alex Streusand and Katie Oncken; and great granddaughter Stella Rose; nephews Clay and Daniel Seigle, nieces Arden Burleigh, Lindsey Slott, Laura Kerr and Emily Hutmacher.

Sandra was born in Houston, Texas on August 20, 1934 to Jennie Buck Seigle and Earl Seigle. Sandra and her younger brothers Louis and Harvey grew up in Tyler, Texas.After the death of their father, Sandra and her brothers were blessed with a wonderful step father, Joe Morrison.

Sandra was a gifted student and attended the University of Texas and graduated from the University of Missouri, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and later a Masters' of Arts in English from the University of Houston. Sandra worked at the Houston Post writing feature stories and obituaries. She married Harold Streusand and they had one child, Ben. Shortly thereafter Sandra began her teaching career, which spanned over three decades. She taught English at Reagan, Madison and Sharpstown High School. She finished her career as a literature instructor at the Wharton County Community College.

In 1974 Sandra married Sylvan Daily and became a stepmom to Linda Daily Baldwin and the late, David Daily. Sandra was an enthusiastic supporter of Houston Hadassah, a Women's Zionist Organization, the National Council of Jewish Women and AEPhi sorority. She was a member of Congregation Brith Shalom and a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, a professional teacher's sorority. Sandra was an ardent supporter of the arts throughout her life. As a friend, she was matchless, always going the extra mile to help others.

Funeral arrangements are through Houston Jewish Funerals. Graveside services are on Wednesday, February 6 at 1:00 pm at Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery, 1037 N. Post Oak Rd, Houston, Texas 77055 and a Memorial service following at 3:00 pm at Congregation Brith Shalom, 4610 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, Texas 77401. Contributions may be made to Houston Hadassah, 24 Braeswood Square, Houston, TX 77096.