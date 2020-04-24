|
Sandra Louise Allen
1952-2020
Sandra "Sandy" Louise Allen, age 68, was at home with her loving husband in Hillsboro, Texas, when she went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Sandy was born April 17, 1952 in Wheeling, West Virginia and was the youngest of three girls. Sandy married Rick Allen on October 8, 1995 and spent her life in service to others, whether at church or at work in the nursing field. Over the last several years, you could find Sandy bird-watching at home and cheering on her grandchildren on the sports field.
Sandy is survived by her husband Rick Allen, daughter Amy Jo Secker, step-children Melissa Allen, Andrea Arnold, and Luke Allen; her grandchildren Levi, Owen, Georgia, Trey, Carleigh, Clarity, Hannah, Samantha, Travis and Elena; her mother Martha Parful and sister Patty Rawlinson. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Parful, sister Carol Parful, and son-in-law Danny Secker.
Service arrangements will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Community Healthcare of Texas, 400 South Colorado, Whitney, TX, 76692.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020