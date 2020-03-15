Home

Sandy DiSantis Obituary
Sandy DiSantis
Sartorius
2020
Sandy DiSantis Sartorius, 93, passed away on March 7, 2020 in the Clear Lake area where she lived for 55 years. A devoted wife, mother and friend, she will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Jep and Elizabeth LeCompt Parrish; her sister, Rea Parrish Young; her first husband, Dr. Warren V. DiSantis, and her second husband, Dr. Lester C. Sartorius. She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Cathy DiSantis and husband, Dtaw Nampholsaen; brother, Lawaha Parrish; beloved nieces and nephews; stepsons Scott Sartorius and wife, Linda, Robert Sartorius and wife, Kathy, their children and grandchildren. Visit carnesfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020
