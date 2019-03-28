Sandy Kesseler

1965-2019



Sandy Kesseler, age 53, passed away on March 25, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1965 to Ralph and Inez Reese. Sandy attended Abilene Christian University. She married William "Bill" Kesseler and gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Alexis Kesseler. Bill and Alexis were truly the loves of her life. She cherished them and they cherished her.

Sandy was the CEO of SEARCH, a nonprofit organization serving the homeless. She was a member of the American Leadership Forum, and received numerous awards during her career including Outstanding Young Houstonian, Outstanding Young Texan, and traveled to Washington DC to receive the prestigious honor of Top 10 Young Americans. She was also given the "Women on the Move" award.

Sandy was preceded in death by her father Ralph "ACE" Reese and her brother, Christopher Reese. Survivors include her devoted husband, Bill , her beloved daughter , Alexis , and her faithful companions, English bulldogs, Duke and Daisy. She will be missed and her memory will forever be cherished by the many friends and family members who dearly loved her.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm , Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Seabrook United Methodist Church, 3300 Lakeside Drive, Seabrook, Texas. A short reception will be held at the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to SEARCH at www.SEARCHhomeless.org.