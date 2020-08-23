1/1
Sara Batterton
1975 - 2020
{ "" }
Sara Jane Batterton
1975-2020
Sara Jane Batterton, 44, passed away August 11, 2020, after a valiant fight against breast cancer. Her immediate family was at her bedside when she went to be with the Lord.
Sara is survived by her husband, Andrew Hagyari, parents Kohn Batterton and Judy Runsick Batterton, sister Kasey Batterton, her Shih Tzu "daughter" Bella, and numerous close friends and colleagues throughout the Houston metro area.
Sara was born November 6, 1975 in Batesville, AR. She attended the Univ of Arkansas and held degrees from Arkansas St Univ and Henderson St Univ. She served the needs of her community in the field of mental health as a licensed professional counselor in Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas and Vermont.
Visitation services were performed in Vermont. A memorial service for Sara will be held locally in the Houston area at a later date.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 21, 2020
I miss you so much babe! You are my everything!
Andrew Hagyari
Spouse
