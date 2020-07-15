Sara Jane White1936-2020Sara Jane Westbrook White passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020 at age 84, from complications following a fall. She was surrounded by her family and beloved husband of 42 years, Dr. Robert E. White. She was a beautiful person who, throughout her life, quietly set a strong example to her family and friends of faith, determination, and integrity.Due to covid-19, private viewings may be arranged by appointment on Wed. July 15, 2-4:30pm, at Stettegast-Kopf funeral home in Sugar Creek, 281-565-5015. A private family service will be followed by interment at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas. Memorial donations may be made to: Texas A&M Health Science Center, note "John W. Warren Brain Tumor Fund", and mail to Department of Neuroscience, 8447 Riverside Parkway, Bryan, TX 77807.For a full obituary please go to: