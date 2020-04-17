|
Dr. Sara Eunice
Johnson Scarbrough
1933-2020
Dr. Scarbrough, a dedicated educator, librarian-archivist, religion and civic leader, and ardent world traveler passed April 6, 2020.
She retired as Head Librarian from Pershing Middle School after 30 years guiding students in the Houston Independent School District. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. Left to celebrate her life of service and compassion for youth and the elderly are her son Henry L. Scarbrough Jr. and wife Maribel, and daughter Sarita F. Scarbrough, grandchildren, Henry L. Scarbrough III and wife Maraena, Alexia Scarbrough Bishop and husband Ross. Two great grandchildren Oliva and Raiden Bishop: Brother George W. Johnson Jr., and his family and many dear cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Both services will be held at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 3015 N. MacGregor Way, Houston, Texas 77004, Dr. D.Z. Cofield, Sr. Pastor. The interment will be held at Paradise South Cemetery (Pearland).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020