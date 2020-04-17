Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church
3015 N. MacGregor Way
Houston, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church
3015 N. MacGregor Way
Houston, TX
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Paradise South Cemetery
16001 Cullen Blvd.
Pearland, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Scarbrough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Scarbrough


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Scarbrough Obituary
Dr. Sara Eunice
Johnson Scarbrough
1933-2020
Dr. Scarbrough, a dedicated educator, librarian-archivist, religion and civic leader, and ardent world traveler passed April 6, 2020.
She retired as Head Librarian from Pershing Middle School after 30 years guiding students in the Houston Independent School District. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. Left to celebrate her life of service and compassion for youth and the elderly are her son Henry L. Scarbrough Jr. and wife Maribel, and daughter Sarita F. Scarbrough, grandchildren, Henry L. Scarbrough III and wife Maraena, Alexia Scarbrough Bishop and husband Ross. Two great grandchildren Oliva and Raiden Bishop: Brother George W. Johnson Jr., and his family and many dear cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Both services will be held at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 3015 N. MacGregor Way, Houston, Texas 77004, Dr. D.Z. Cofield, Sr. Pastor. The interment will be held at Paradise South Cemetery (Pearland).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -