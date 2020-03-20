|
|
Sarah E. Rodriguez
1928-2020
Sarah E. Rodriguez passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 at the age of 91 in Pearland, Texas. She was born in Ganado, Texas on March 20, 1928. A long time resident of Houston, Texas. Sarah was employed as a HISD school crossing guard for twenty-eight years. She worked at Southmayd Elementary School from 1973 until her retirement in 2001. A job she cherished, she loved crossing the kids to make sure they were safe. Sarah also loved her family and friends. She was a very generous person with her love and would help anyone who asked of her, She also enjoyed visits from family and friends during her retirement years. A love for the outdoors, she loved working on her garden and feeding her birds .A devoted mother and grandmother (Memo), she will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eleno and Emilia Espinosa, Her brothers Roy Espinosa and David Espinosa. Her sister Helen E, Centeno. She is survived by her sisters Esther Martinez and husband Jessie, Vera Sepulveda and Rachel San Miguel. Her brother Ralph Espinosa and wife Carmen. Her daughters Emily Adamo and husband Sam, Terry Ramirez and husband Joe. Her sons Larry Rodriguez, Ronald Rodriguez, Michael Rodriguez and wife Lorena, Christopher Rodriguez and Marcus Rodriguez. Thirteen grandchildren. eighteen great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild. Numerous nieces. nephews and many friends. A private interment will be held on Friday, March 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2020