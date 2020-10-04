Sarah Meier Morris
1923-2020
Sarah Meier Morris died September 11, 2020. Sarah was born on March 23, 1923 outside Madison, Indiana to Bessie Mae Meier and John Henry Meier.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Edward D. "Ted" Morris, Jr. and eight siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Jill Ann Morris, and son in law, Andrew K. Boszhardt, Jr., of New Vernon, New Jersey, son, William D. "Bill" Morris and wife, Ellen Sampson Morris, of Houston, grandchildren, Andrew K. Boszhardt, III, Alex E. Boszhardt, Paige N. Boszhardt, Edward S. Morris and Henry E. Morris, and several nieces, nephews, and their children and grandchildren.
Sarah was raised on a farm on a hill top overlooking the Ohio River where she developed a lifelong love of animals and gardening. She graduated from North Madison High School and attended the University of Cincinnati. She supported her family by running The Cabin, the campus hamburger and malt shop, while Ted attended Hanover College, and working as an assistant in the dietitian department at Children's Hospital while Ted attended medical school at the University of Cincinnati. Sarah and Ted raised their family in Claremont, California. She moved to Houston so that she could be near family after Ted died.
Sarah was a loving wife, mother, aunt and grandparent, and a friend to all. She loved to cook and entertain her family and their friends, both at home and at the family's beach house in San Clemente, California.
A family memorial service will be held in Madison, Indiana in 2021.
The family would like to express special thanks to Sarah's caregivers, Lisa Walker, Bridgette Harris, and Lillian Langford and the staff of the Holly Hall Assisted Living facility. In lieu of other remembrances, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Houston Botanic Garden, 8205 N. Bayou Drive, Houston TX 77017, or to the charity of your choice
.