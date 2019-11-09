|
|
Scott Edward Cire
1955-2019
Scott Edward Cire, age 64, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 with his loved ones by his side. Scott was born on May 2, 1955 to George and Peggy Cire in Houston, Texas. Scott graduated from St. Thomas High School and attended St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas. He spent his life serving others as a proud Marine, a member of The Fairfield and Houston Police Departments, Internal Affairs for the State of Texas Correctional Facilities, and an exceptionally trained and dedicated employee in the Security Industry. Always neatly dressed, Scott carried himself with pride and dignity. As a child Scott could summon an army of neighborhood kids with an ear-splitting whistle that could be heard for miles. It was his bat signal-something was going down at the Cire's and no one wanted to miss out. He was an incredibly talented, self-taught artist. In his favorite medium, pen and ink, he drew intricately detailed pictures of quail, crows, eagles, and hawks. Scott had friends from all walks of life from the boardroom to the basement. He treated everyone with respect and he never met a stranger. He was happiest around his family and friends and he cherished the times he spent hunting with his dad and two brothers. He was an excellent shot. He loved watching an old Western movie, reciting the lines before John Wayne or Audie Murphy would repeat them.Scott was blessed with three amazing children and four grandchildren who were the loves of his life. Scott was preceded in death by his father The Honorable George Cire, his sister Susan, and his grandniece Mary Caroline. He is survived by his children Eric, Diane, and E.J. (Amy) and his grandchildren Avery, Brantley, Cheyenne, and Lilah-Mae who were the sunshine of his life, his loving mother, Peggy, his brothers Buck and Stephen, and his sisters Peggy and Jennifer, and his sister-in-law Kathy who all loved him dearly. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews as well as many cousins who will miss his homemade pickles and hot sauce. Scott will also be missed by his lifelong friend Doug Ferguson. A celebration of Scott's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas High School and St. Jude's Hospital.
See you on the beach. We will miss you.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2019