|
|
Scott Edward Cire
1955-2019
Scott Edward Cire, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, the 5th of November 2019 with his loved ones by his side. He was 64 years of age.
A celebration of Scott's life is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 6th of December, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
Please visit Mr. Cire's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and wisdom may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019