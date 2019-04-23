Scott Reed Heinly

1958-2019

Scott Heinly was set free from a long journey with Alzheimer's Disease on April 20, 2019 in Caldwell, Texas. Through his simple faith in Jesus, he is now with The Lord.

His mother, Dolores Wallace and his brother, William "Bill" Heinly have gone before him. Surviving family include his wife, Carla; son, Justin Stovall and wife Rachel; Daughter, Samantha McLaughlin and husband Jack; one precious granddaughter, Emma Gayle Stovall; three sisters, Judy Rex, Bobbie Sloyer, Lori Gannett, several nieces and nephews, and their families. He also leaves behind beloved extended family and friends.

The family is thankful for God's sustaining grace, the prayers and support of many, and the caregivers who supported them and Scott through this journey. Special thank you and blessings to Barbara Johnson for her faithful, loving care.

Scott was born, April 29, 1958 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, however made Houston, Texas his home in the 80's when he came down for work opportunities. It is here that he was destined to meet his wife whom he would spend more than 30 years with and raise a family. He worked as a welder, then as a Quality Control Inspector.

Scott was always busy working, taking care of his yard, helping neighbors, or spending time with his children and family. He loved his family, the beach, classic rock, comedy, and his dog. He enjoyed simple things like a Tastykake, a Yaccos hot dog (any hot dog really), and sitting in the sunshine.

He has been, and will be missed. Until we meet again – loving husband, father, friend.

The family will memorialize him privately. For those desiring suggestions, donations in memory of Scott could be made to Hilarity for Charity https://hilarityforcharity.org/ or First Baptist Church, Caldwell, Texas https://www.fbccaldwell.org/ Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary