I went to junior high with Scott in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. He was always a happy go lucky kind of guy with a smile on his face. One summer he ran a pizza making and delivery service out of his house-that was novel in our little community! It's uplifting to see what a beautiful family and great service he provided with his life. My heart goes out to all his family in their time of sorrow. May the Blessings Be.

CAROL WILLIAMS

Friend