Scott Page Lyles

1955-2019

Scott Page Lyles, 63 of Hollywood, Florida passed away January 29, 2019. He was born May 5, 1955 to Eugene Douglas (Skeeter) Lyles Sr. and Frances Lucy Lyles. Scott grew up in the Houston Heights where he loved playing on little league teams coached by his legendary Dad, Skeeter Lyles. Scott was a talented hot shot lefty pitcher. Along with sports, Scott expressed his talent for art in sketches, watercolor and sculptures. He graduated from Waltrip High School, attended Sam Houston State University and later became a licensed electrician at Local Union 716. Scott had a magnetic personality and was quick to laugh and help a friend. He had a loving heart and was dedicated to his Beagles, Casey and Mollie. He is survived by his sister Susan Lyles Remmert (Doug), brother Eugene Douglas (Sonny) Lyles Jr. (Cathy), Aunt Jess Hartnett, cousins, nieces, nephews along with loyal friend, Walter (Butch) Brooks of Hollywood. A family service will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 12 noon at Heights Funeral Home, burial will follow at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery. The family asks that you consider a memorial to a local animal rescue of your choice