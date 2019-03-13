Raymond Scott Oliver

1955-2019

Scott Oliver passed on in the early hours of March 09, 2019. He was born in Hammond, Indiana to Helen and James F. Oliver on September 10, 1955. Scotty was a larger than life man, he loved deeply and sought after everyone's happiness. His career accomplishments are embedded into the hospitality and service industry, he was a leader, contributor, and hardworking man. His ability to adapt allowed him many opportunities to connect with all he encountered. A man who knew the value and importance of an earnest laugh, and an authentic moment. He has now Joined his Father James F. Oliver, and Brothers Mark and Michael to ensure we enjoy life on earth through hard work, laughter and a little magic. His benevolence will be continued through his mother; Helen Oliver, Brothers and Sister; Jim, Tom, and Kathy Oliver, Wife; Estela, Sons; Michael and Keegan. Scotty made sure to leave an imprint on every person he encountered, he will always be with each of us. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary