William Scott Platzer

1972-2019

Our beloved brother, William Scott Platzer, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Scott left behind his three young daughters, Sarah, Maggie, and Katie and his wife, Amy. He is also survived his mother, Margaret Taylor and sister, Maggie Platzer and his beloved "Uncle Bob" and "Aunt Yvette," and cousins Warren and Meagan. Scott also had an extended network of family and friends in Houston, all over the U.S., and scattered around the world.

For those who did not know Scott well, his story deserves to be remembered. He was raised in Alabama and Texas and joined the Marines after high school. He was immediately deployed to Desert Storm at the age of 18 where he distinguished himself in combat.

Upon his return he enrolled in the Univeristy of Houston where he received the Exxon Mobile Desert Storm Scholarship and graduated with honors. After university, Scott began his career as a high-yield bond portfolio analyst at American General-AIG, where he excelled.

After the events of September 11, 2001, Scott returned to the military and began his training for the U.S. Army Special Forces. With the 20th Special Forces Group, Scott served in Colombia and Afghanistan with small teams in remote and high-risk areas and was ultimately awarded the Bronze Star.

Scott was the fiercest of friends, a proud father, and dedicated family man. Nothing gave him more joy than his children. He gave every ounce of himself and he had an unmatched capacity to endure and to keep putting one foot in front of the other.

He was an exceptionally accomplished man. Scott was a artist, musician, gourmet cook, poet, calligrapher, writer, philosopher, strategist, soldier and, most importantly, a father.

A celebration of Scott's Life will be on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 6:30 pm in the Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024, with a reception to follow in the Event Room at Earthman Funeral Directors. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary