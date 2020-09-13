1/
Scott Sigerseth
1969 - 2020
Scott C. Sigerseth
1969-2020
Scott Charles Sigerseth 51, born January 15, 1969 in Huntington Beach, California, passed unexpectedly on September 2, 2020 at home in Humble, TX. Loved by all who knew him, Scottie will be remembered most for his charming and playful wit, a cutting (but loving) sense of humor, a gregarious personality, and someone who loved sports and cherished his family and his friendships.
He is survived by his wife Andrea (and their dog Flossy), his mother Carla, his father Charles, mother-in-law Carmel, father-in-law Patrick, sister Carli, nephew Matthew, and niece Emma.
A private memorial will be held on September 26 at The Clubs of Kingwood.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kingwood Funeral Home
22800 Highway 59 North
Kingwood, TX 77339
2813589005
