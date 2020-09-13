Scott C. Sigerseth

1969-2020

Scott Charles Sigerseth 51, born January 15, 1969 in Huntington Beach, California, passed unexpectedly on September 2, 2020 at home in Humble, TX. Loved by all who knew him, Scottie will be remembered most for his charming and playful wit, a cutting (but loving) sense of humor, a gregarious personality, and someone who loved sports and cherished his family and his friendships.

He is survived by his wife Andrea (and their dog Flossy), his mother Carla, his father Charles, mother-in-law Carmel, father-in-law Patrick, sister Carli, nephew Matthew, and niece Emma.

A private memorial will be held on September 26 at The Clubs of Kingwood.



