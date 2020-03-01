|
Sean Walters
1949-2020
Sean Miley Walters was born on February 14, 1949. His mother, Bernyce Bullock Walters, gave birth to him in Sendai, Japan where his father, Therwin S. "Bucky" Walters, an Air Force Colonel, was stationed. The family lived all over the United States and in Bermuda during his childhood. Sean graduated from high school in Burns Flat, Oklahoma, and attended the University of Houston.
Sean was extraordinary—an artist's soul, a singer/songwriter, a loving father, husband and grandfather. To know he led a successful life, the truest measure is to listen to the words of his children ….
"I remember my dad as someone who loved me and my little family unconditionally. His talents were endless ... singer, songwriter, artist, chef and paparazzo to name a few. I was honored and proud to be his daughter and miss him fiercely."—Christina
"He was an ever present source of support and encouragement. He would transform from dad to superhero when he stepped on stage. He often didn't have the right words but his presence radiated love and compassion. I never doubted his desire to be his best for me." —Jeremy
"Surf fishing is something that we did quite often each summer, and although we hardly ever had any luck catching anything, watching the sun come up over the ocean and being with my Dad are memories that I will always cherish. He always pointed me out of the crowd to the audience and announced to them that I was his son…and there wasn't a better feeling in the world than when that happened. These are just a few things that I couldn't wait to tell him thank you for."—Mikey
His wife Susan calls him the perfect husband. "We laughed together so much. He was so gentle and understanding, listening to me complain about work, etc. but never telling me what to do. He was my friend. We never took each other for granted, or at least tried not to. We always said I love you. He loved the time we spent at the beach every year with the kids, grandkids and dogs…it meant so much to him. He loved so HARD."
Sean's talent influenced countless musicians in Houston, Fort Worth & Tucson over five decades. He performed his music solo and with Walters & Hickman, The Louvres, and The Wooters among others. As the creator and host of the Sean Walters Songwriter's Showcase, he encouraged, mentored and supported many, and his generosity lives on in songs written and sung, and those yet to be. In Jeremy's words, "A piece of me will always be missing, but his star will never fade."
Sean left us peacefully on February 17, 2020 surrounded by family, friends and his music. He is preceded in death by Bucky, Bernyce, brother Tim, and Sean's late wife, Celia. He is survived by his loving wife Susan Kennedy, brother Mike Walters & his wife Laina, his daughter Christina Warner & her husband Matt, son Jeremy Walters & his wife Jennifer & son Michael Walters and his wife Clarisa, grandchildren, nephews, cousins, his music family, many loving friends, former wives Karen & Jan, his dogs and by his music.
There will be a celebration of his life & music at 7pm on March 11 at Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen St. Houston, TX 77002. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast or K-9 Angels Rescue.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020