Sedira Ann Walker Allen

1939-2020

Sedira Ann Walker Allen, expired (Sunday) April 26, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 10-11a.m on (Tuesday) May 5, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Tuesday) May 5, 2020 at 12:00p.m. at Houston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Gregory L. Hood, officiating.

The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.







