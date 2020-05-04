Sedira Ann Walker Allen
1939 - 2020
Sedira Ann Walker Allen
1939-2020
Sedira Ann Walker Allen, expired (Sunday) April 26, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 10-11a.m on (Tuesday) May 5, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Tuesday) May 5, 2020 at 12:00p.m. at Houston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Gregory L. Hood, officiating.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
MAY
5
Graveside service
12:00 AM
Houston Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss you, and will always remember you! Love, Louise
Louise Jamail
Friend
To her family we send our deepest love and pray that God will indeed resurrect our loved ones back to life again JJN 5: 28, 29
Sedira Allen
Neighbor
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Please accept my condolences. May you find comfort in God who will listen to your prayer. Philipians 4:6&7
