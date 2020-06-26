Selena Rose Roberts1948-2020Selena Rose Roberts, 72, expired (Monday) June 15, 2020. A walk-through viewing will be held from 10-10:55a.m on (Saturday) June 27, 2020. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. by INVITATION ONLY. For your convenience, the funeral service will be available to the public via livestream on the Troy B. Smith Facebook page. Both services will take place in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services, 9013 Scott St. Pastor C.W. Gaines, Officiating. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens.