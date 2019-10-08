Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin's Episcopal Church
717 Sage Road
Houston, TX
1939 - 2019
Sells Neuhaus Obituary
Sells Neuhaus
1939-2019
Ralph Sells Neuhaus, passed away on Saturday, the 5th of October 2019.
A more specific and detailed notice will be published in Wednesday's edition.
Friends are cordially invited to gather with family and share remembrances of Mr. Sells from four o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 10th of October, in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A memorial service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 11th of October, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the Bagby Parish Hall.
Please visit Sells' online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019
