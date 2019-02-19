|
Selma Dolores Cooper
1933-2019
Born near Winnipeg Canada, her exceptional life's journey was spiced by her living in many countries, early eighties she settled in Houston and became a gifted local artist. On February 14th her flame lapsed following a long disabling illness. She is survived by her husband of 39 years Johny Pellaton, her elder sister Enid Kaake in Winnipeg, her elder brother Milton Cooper in Toronto, her lifelong friend Barbara Johnston in Vancouver, allied families in Canada and friends worldwide.
Her life tribute with local friends will be held privately in near future. In lieu flowers, please support Houston's artists or the S. P. C. A. Thank you.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019