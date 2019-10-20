|
|
SERGIA CLAIRE (FRIES) DUNLAP
1928-2019
Sergia Claire Fries Dunlap, of Spring, TX, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on August 10, 2019; she was 91.
Sergia was born to George and Grace Fries in Moore, Montana on April 3, 1928. She graduated from Northwest Missouri Teachers' College in 1951, degree in Home Economics, member of Alpha Sigma Alpha/Kappa Omicron Phi. She taught in Lordsburg, NM, where she met John R Dunlap. They married on November 18, 1954 in Tripoli, Libya. They started a family and traveled all over the world before moving to Perth, Australia, and then Lakeland, Florida.
In 1969, they settled in Littleton, Colorado where Sergia worked as a Food Preparation and Preservation Agent for the CSU Extension office. She began her lifelong interest in genealogy and was an integral force in the Columbine Genealogical Society and member of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution.
In 2008, she moved to Spring, Texas to be near family.
She is predeceased by her husband, and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, John Dunlap, of San Francisco, CA, her daughter Ann Leoni and her grandson Jeremy Leoni, of Spring, TX. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews who she loved so greatly.
A service will be held at a future date at Fort Logan Military Cemetery in Colorado where she will join her husband, John.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019