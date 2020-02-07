|
Sevie Norton Stone
1924-2020
Sevie Norton Stone passed away peacefully in Meadows Place, TX on Friday, January 31, 2020. Born January 26, 1924 to the late Kelsey Kennedy and Grace Russell Norton in Terrell, TX. Raised in Wills Point, Texas, Sevie graduated from high school in 1941 and attended North Texas State and Louisiana State Universities. She met her husband Felix W. Stone (Stoney), a B-24 pilot, during World War 2, in Greenville, TX, where she was employed at Majors Air Base. They were married in May 1945.
Sevie and Stoney lived in Baton Rouge, LA after the war, while they finished school, and started their family. In 1960 they moved to Houston, TX and found their permanent home. Sevie was a life long Methodist. She was very active in Russell Memorial UMC in Wills Point growing up, University Methodist while in Baton Rouge, and finally joining Westbury Methodist in 1960, where she remained a supportive member.
Sevie was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, student, nurse, teacher, interior decorator, counselor, business administrator, church administrative board member, and board chairman. Sevie was all of the following and so much more to all of us.
Sevie's greatest happiness was her family. Stoney and Sevie had three children: Steven W. Stone (Wynette), Sevie S. Dean (Bobby), and James R. Stone (Sharon). She had seven grandchildren: Stefani S. Fitzgerald (Curtis), Steven K. Stone, Kelsey C. Dean (Jessica), Shel S. Nichols (Neal), James R. Stone, Jr., Jeana S. Goldfarb (Phil), and Justin W. Stone. Five great grandsons: Stone Fitzgerald, Tripp Fitzgerald, Anthony Stone, Dean Nichols, and Russell Nichols.
After Stoney passed away in 1980 she continued to work at Stone Building Systems and met a special friend at Westbury UMC in 1992, Roger Thompson, who had also lost a spouse. They shared a wonderful relationship for 28 years. They enjoyed church, dating, traveling to national parks, birding, each other's family celebrations, and had many, many great times.
She/We want to thank all the caregivers for the past few years who helped her at home and this past year at the Hampton/Meadows assisted living community for their kindness and love.
An interment service was held in Wills Point, TX on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Hiett's LyBrand funeral home and White Rose Cemetery led by David Cartwright of Russell Memorial Methodist Church. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Westbury UMC.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020