Sgt. Albert R. Westfall
1944 - 2020
Sgt. A. R. "Sonny" Westfall left this world peacefully in his sleep on November 19, 2020.
A proud native Texan, Sonny was born with a service heart. He served his country in The U.S. Army and his city during his long career as a Houston Police Officer.
An avid reader, Sonny loved western novels, Texas history, military, and detective fiction. He was passionate about football and LOVED The Houston Texans.
Sonny had a deep faith in a loving heavenly Father. He often expressed gratitude for all of his blessings and gave thanks and credit to God. When he spoke of passing from this world to the next – he often quoted this passage he read in one of his beloved western books " Paso Por Aqui "
He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Dorothy Alvarez Westfall, three children, Denise, Dina, and Alan Westfall, two grandchildren, Carson Wilcox and Ryan Westfall, nephews and nieces Russell, Mary, Roger, Dawn, and Kristofer Gonzalez. He was a generous, loving husband, father, and uncle. He was a devoted and adoring "Pappy" to his grandsons. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.
Graveside Service Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 1:00 p.m. Historic Hollywood Cemetery 3506 N. Main St., Houston, Texas 77009.
Please share memories or condolences with the Westfall family at www.PatHFoleyFuneralDirectors.com

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Historic Hollywood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
7138696261
