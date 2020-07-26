1/1
Shari Bourgeois
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shari's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shari Lynn Bourgeois
1962-2020
Shari Lynn Bourgeois, 58, of Cypress, Texas, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Shari was born in Baton Rouge, LA on May 31, 1962 to Lawrence Joseph and Linda Lemoine.
Shari was a graduate of Broadmoor High School and The University of Southeastern Louisiana. After graduating from University, she worked in various industries: software consulting, paper, and energy. Shari spent many years at Marathon Oil Company, and then provided high-level consultation for Hess Corporation and Equinor. She was a member of Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church. Shari enjoyed helping others, and volunteered for many services over the years: Daisies, Brownies, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Webelos, Boy Scouts, team mom for several sporting leagues, Religious Education, food banks, Christmas in April, Habitat for Humanity, Junior Achievement, industry association PPDM, and the HOA.
Shari Bourgeois is survived by her spouse Etienne (Steven) Bourgeois, children Michael and Kaitlyn Bourgeois, mother Linda Lemoine, brothers Lawrence (Larry) and Joey Lemoine, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Joseph Lemoine.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a memorial service held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can made in Shari's honor to MD Anderson Cancer Center at gifts.mdanderson.org, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Integrity Funeral Care
3915 Dacoma
Houston, TX 77092
(713) 344-0764
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Integrity Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
The world feels emptier today.
I worked with Shari while at Equinor and not only was she one of the most hard-working people I know but she was a truly kind human being. We will surely miss having her around.
May her soul Rest In Peace.
Alex De Sousa
Alex de sousa
Coworker
July 25, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family. You're in my thoughts and prayers.
Spring O'Quinn
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved