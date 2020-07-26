Shari Lynn Bourgeois
1962-2020
Shari Lynn Bourgeois, 58, of Cypress, Texas, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Shari was born in Baton Rouge, LA on May 31, 1962 to Lawrence Joseph and Linda Lemoine.
Shari was a graduate of Broadmoor High School and The University of Southeastern Louisiana. After graduating from University, she worked in various industries: software consulting, paper, and energy. Shari spent many years at Marathon Oil Company, and then provided high-level consultation for Hess Corporation and Equinor. She was a member of Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church. Shari enjoyed helping others, and volunteered for many services over the years: Daisies, Brownies, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Webelos, Boy Scouts, team mom for several sporting leagues, Religious Education, food banks, Christmas in April, Habitat for Humanity, Junior Achievement, industry association PPDM, and the HOA.
Shari Bourgeois is survived by her spouse Etienne (Steven) Bourgeois, children Michael and Kaitlyn Bourgeois, mother Linda Lemoine, brothers Lawrence (Larry) and Joey Lemoine, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Joseph Lemoine.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a memorial service held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can made in Shari's honor to MD Anderson Cancer Center at gifts.mdanderson.org
, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org
.