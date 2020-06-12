Sharon Ann Patrick
1954-2020
Sharon Ann Taylor., Retired Ft. Bend I.S.D. Educator, expired (Saturday) June 6, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10-10:55a.m on (Saturday) June 13, 2020. Funeral Service (Saturday) June 13, 2020 at 11:00a.m. by INVITATION ONLY. Both services will take place in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens.
1954-2020
Sharon Ann Taylor., Retired Ft. Bend I.S.D. Educator, expired (Saturday) June 6, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10-10:55a.m on (Saturday) June 13, 2020. Funeral Service (Saturday) June 13, 2020 at 11:00a.m. by INVITATION ONLY. Both services will take place in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 12, 2020.