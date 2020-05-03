Dr. Sharon Lee Brown

1935-2020

Dr. Sharon Lee Brown, age 84, of Houston, Texas formerly of Madison, South Dakota passed away Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at Houston Northwest Medical Center.

Sharon L. Brown (nee Beck) was born May 13th, 1935 in Madison, SD to Leslie and Mary (Bidwell) Beck. She attended school in Madison until her father re-enlisted in the Army shortly after WWII ended, at which time she moved with her family to many locations around the country and to Japan. She graduated high school a year early and returned to Madison to start college at 16. During her time at General Beadle College, she met the love of her life, Kenneth W. Brown as he serenaded her in his male quartet on Main Street. She and Kenneth got married on September 4th, 1955 in Madison at the United Methodist Church and began life's walk together as partners and best friends. Over the years, not only did they collaborate in their work as educators, but also in building a beautiful family of five children whom they adored.

Sharon earned her Masters degree in Mathematics from the University of Illinois in Urbana in 1964. She continued her pursuit for a higher education with Kenneth moving the family to DeKalb, IL where she achieved her PhD in Statistics, Educational Psychology and Computer Science from Northern Illinois University in 1970. That same year, the family moved to Houston, Texas where she became a tenured Professor of Statistics at Texas Southern University.

Sharon was a devoted wife, tireless mother and a brilliant educator. She was selfless beyond words and always made herself available and present whether it be for her husband, her 5 children and 11 grandchildren, her friends or the numerous students whose lives she touched along the way. She was a woman who did it all and with love in her heart. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

During her life in Houston, Sharon had many achievements. She earned the American Contract Bridge League Life Master designation in 1994. Sharon was one of the founding members of the Ponderosa Invitational swim meet, which has become one of the premier swim meets in the Houston area. Sharon was also on the board of the Spring Klein Girls Softball when the organization built and relocated to the fields at Collins Park. Her contributions to these organizations provided unlimited opportunities for the youth in North Houston.

Sharon is survived by her 5 children, Lisa G. (Dan) Twomey of Spring, TX; Dianne (Mark) Moynihan of Spring, TX; David W. (Linda) Brown of Elkhart, IN; Amy A. (Cindy Gossett) Brown of Spring, TX and Julie J. Brown (Lee A. Groves) of Bertram, TX; 11 grandchildren – Daniel, Michael and Matthew Twomey; Amy Moynihan; Karin, Wayne and Joseph Brown; Billy and Kelly Brown; Kai and Cash Brown; 1 great-grandchild Owen Twomey; a brother Dudley (Norma) Beck of Olathe, KS; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents and her husband.

Due to the current CDC guidelines, a memorial service will be held later this summer in South Dakota. Any flowers or memorials may be sent at that time or, in lieu of that, donations may be made to the Dr. Kenneth W. Brown Memorial Scholarship at Dakota State University.



