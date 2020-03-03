|
|
Sharon Lynn
McFadden Camper
1945-2020
Sharon Lynn McFadden Camper, Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020, and is now reunited with her adorned daughter, Jennifer, her parents and brother.
Sharon was born in San Diego, California on December 28, 1945 to Robert and Pauline McFadden. She grew up in Garden Villas and graduated from Jessie H. Jones High School in 1964. Attending Stephen F. Austin University, where she was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority, earning her B.S. in Education. A trailblazer in education, she founded the computer lab, began the Magnet Program and "Paw Prints" News for Patterson Elementary, H.I.S.D. She was the Director at Sunset United Methodist Church for the after-school daycare, VBS programs and several more making a difference in the youth of so many lives. Sharon married the love of her life, and is survived by, James Camper. Together, married 36 years, they loved spending time together as a family, traveling and being active in the Methodist church. Sharon was a Southern Belle, who was known for her sense of style, beauty and gentle ways. She was kindhearted and beloved by her children, Jennifer Bowen Bleacher, Christy Camper and Lee Camper. She was immensely proud of her grandchildren, Marlayna Livingston, Mia Bleacher, Jaelend, Jullian and Jerron Camper. She is also survived by special cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Sharon touched our hearts and we will cherish her many memories of laughter, joy and love.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 5-8 p.m., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 E Medical Center Blvd., Webster, TX. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Sunset United Methodist Church, 709 Allendale Road, Pasadena, TX., at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Michael McVey to serve as celebrant.
A Grave Side service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Timpson, TX, on Garrison St.
In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials may be made to Woodlawn Cemetery, P.O. Box 369, Timpson, TX 75975.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2020