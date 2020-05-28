Sharon Carter
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Louise Carter
1947-2020
Sharon Louise Carter entered into this life on May 15, 1947 and passed on to be with her heavenly Lord on May 24, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Sharon is known for her love of crafts and for the game of Bingo. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Mr. Gerald Lee Carter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
2814430063
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved