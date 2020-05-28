Sharon Louise Carter
Sharon Louise Carter entered into this life on May 15, 1947 and passed on to be with her heavenly Lord on May 24, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Sharon is known for her love of crafts and for the game of Bingo. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Mr. Gerald Lee Carter.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 28, 2020.