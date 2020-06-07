Sharon Connors
1946 - 2020
SHARON NADEAU CONNORS
1946-2020
Sharon Nadeau Connors passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home in Spring, TX after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.
Sharon is survived by husband Joseph E. Connors, Jr. and four children: son, Wade Estepp; daughter, Nicole Miller and husband Brett; daughter, Kaylynn George and husband Michael; and son, Kevin Connors; five grandchildren, William Miller, Collin Miller, Lauren Miller, Connor George, and Claire George; and sister Lana Kay Brewer.
She is preceded in death by father Charles Elzear Nadeau, mother Mary Graham Nadeau, and brother Wesley Charles Nadeau.
Sharon was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed and affectionately remembered for her fun-loving personality, kindness, and generosity. She brought joy and happiness to family and friends with her contagious laughter and love of life. She loved family gatherings, spending time with her grandchildren, and frequent get-togethers with her wonderful group of friends. Sharon's giving and faithful spirit blessed everyone fortunate enough to know her.
We want to thank the many friends, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives that called, prayed, and traveled to visit Sharon during her four month cancer journey and in her final days. Her last week was spent at home surrounded by those she loved.
Memorial services celebrating her life will take place both at her family cemetery near Llano, TX and in Spring, TX. Details will be announced as soon as safety allows. In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions in memory of Sharon may be directed to Northwest Bible Church: Needs Fund nwbc.org/giveor MD Anderson Pancreatic Cancer Moon Shots Research Program: mdanderson.org/cancermoonshots/cancer-types/pancreatic.html



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Deepest condolences Tony Menotti and Family
Tony Menotti
Friend
June 6, 2020
Walter Wilson
June 6, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to all of you. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Linda and Edward McLellan, Los Alamos, New Mexico
Linda MxLellan
Acquaintance
June 5, 2020
Blessed to have been her friend! She was a thoughtful caring person that we shared many memories with over the past 30 years! Celebrated many holidays together, girl trips and our kids activities together, grateful for the memories dear friend, much love and prayers for your family and friends!
Mike and Irene Deo
Friend
June 5, 2020
Sharon was always the smile and caring person and will miss her dearly!.
I send my prayers and love to Joe and all her family
Lori MacDonald
Friend
June 5, 2020
My love and support for the Connor family. God bless the whole family!
harry KOHLER
Friend
June 5, 2020
Sharon was a wonderful person and will be sorely missed by our family
Andy and Lori MacDonald
Friend
June 5, 2020
Sharon was a beautiful lady inside and out. We shared so many wonderful times over the past 30 years and she will always be in my thoughts. She will be missed by so many of us. My heart goes out to her family as they will miss her dearly. Her strength of personality, her organization to make everything run seamlessly, her ability to make all her friends loved and appreciated are unsurpassed.
Sally Jabaley
Friend
June 5, 2020
I will cherish all our Starbucks chats, our fondest baseball memories but most of all I always remember her love for her family. Thank you for letting me call you friend.
Sam Compton
Friend
June 5, 2020
An incredible friend, mom, wife to Joe, she is missed every day.
Stephen & Karen Geri
Friend
June 5, 2020
Sharon was truly an incredible woman, full of love, sincerity and endless joy. She had unlimited strength in whatever life dealt her, and her faith kept her in high spirits. Sharon had a loving journey with a fantastic family. Her memories will live in our minds and hearts forever. She will be missed by many.
Jeff and Ann Boies
Friend
