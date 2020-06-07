SHARON NADEAU CONNORS
1946-2020
Sharon Nadeau Connors passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home in Spring, TX after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.
Sharon is survived by husband Joseph E. Connors, Jr. and four children: son, Wade Estepp; daughter, Nicole Miller and husband Brett; daughter, Kaylynn George and husband Michael; and son, Kevin Connors; five grandchildren, William Miller, Collin Miller, Lauren Miller, Connor George, and Claire George; and sister Lana Kay Brewer.
She is preceded in death by father Charles Elzear Nadeau, mother Mary Graham Nadeau, and brother Wesley Charles Nadeau.
Sharon was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed and affectionately remembered for her fun-loving personality, kindness, and generosity. She brought joy and happiness to family and friends with her contagious laughter and love of life. She loved family gatherings, spending time with her grandchildren, and frequent get-togethers with her wonderful group of friends. Sharon's giving and faithful spirit blessed everyone fortunate enough to know her.
We want to thank the many friends, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives that called, prayed, and traveled to visit Sharon during her four month cancer journey and in her final days. Her last week was spent at home surrounded by those she loved.
Memorial services celebrating her life will take place both at her family cemetery near Llano, TX and in Spring, TX. Details will be announced as soon as safety allows. In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions in memory of Sharon may be directed to Northwest Bible Church: Needs Fund nwbc.org/giveor MD Anderson Pancreatic Cancer Moon Shots Research Program: mdanderson.org/cancermoonshots/cancer-types/pancreatic.html
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.