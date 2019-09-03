Home

Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Houston's First Baptist Church
7401 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Houston's First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
7401 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX
Sharon Fincher


1952 - 2019
Sharon Fincher Obituary
Sharon Lea Blankenbaker Fincher
1952-2019
Surrounded by her family, Sharon Lea "Dee Dee" Blankenbaker Fincher passed away on September 1, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Born July 10, 1952 to Nell and Jim Blankenbaker, Dee Dee spent her early years in Mission, Texas before moving to Austin to attend nursing school at the University of Texas. That career took her to Houston where she met the love of her life, Bruce, and they settled down to raise their family.
She most enjoyed the simple pleasures: time spent with family and grandchildren, coffee dates, baking sweet treats to be shared with others, and studying the Bible with dear friends. Her faith defined her life. She walked with confidence and joy on her 5 and a half year journey with ovarian cancer.
Her most cherished roles were as a child of God, wife to Bruce, mom to Lindsey (Rob Callegari) and Travis (Lyndsay Weber Fincher), grandmother to Drew and Ellie (Callegari) and Parker and William (Fincher), daughter-in-law to Bette Fincher, and sister to Anne Radack and Ellen Dial.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77079. The memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the chapel at Houston's First Baptist Church, 7401 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. Reception immediately following in the fellowship hall. A private family interment precedes the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of three organizations that were close to hear heart: 89.3 KSBJ Radio, the Blanton-Davis Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation at MD Anderson Cancer Center or Houston's First Baptist Church. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 3, 2019
