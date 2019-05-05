Sharon Goodwin

1944-2019

Sharon Goodwin died in Houston, Texas, on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sharon was born on 10/19/1944, in the Bronx borough of New York City, to Grace (nee) Doonan and Orland Goodwin. She attended Downing High School in Downing, Missouri. After high school, Sharon moved to St. Louis to attend nursing school at St. Louis City Hospital. After graduation, Sharon worked for many years at St. Louis State Hospital as a psychiatric nurse. In the early 1970's, she was accepted into the initial class of psychiatric nurse assistants, a forerunner of advance practice nurses, developed and run by the Missouri Institute of Psychiatry. Sharon was a skilled clinician and a champion of community psychiatry. Sharon's unique gifts were her extensive knowledge, her empathy, and her ability to listen. She moved to Houston, Texas in 1983, where she ultimately opened a private practice with a focus on substance abuse, retiring in 2014.

Sharon is proceeded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen. She is survived by two sisters, Maureen and Noreen, a brother, Roy, and numerous friends, some of whom were with her on her last day. Following Sharon's wishes, no formal service was held. Her remains will be returned to Missouri for final disposition by her family.