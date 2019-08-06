|
Sharon Bradley Henderson
1946-2019
Sharon Bradley Henderson was born to Earlene Etheridge Bradley and Leonard Bradley in Houston on the 25th of July 1946, and died peacefully on Sunday, the 4th of August, 2019.
Throughout her life, Sharon's smile, upbeat personality and dynamic attitude were loved by her friends and family. An avid bridge player, Sharon cherished time with her card-playing partners and relished in her community volunteer activities. Nothing brought her more joy than in her roles as a mother, doting grandmother "Mimi," wife, sister and loving aunt. Sharon's all-encompassing love for her only child, Kelli, knew no bounds and the memories made and shared by mother and daughter and, eventually, grandson are many. Sharon's enthusiastic support of her family and friends left a lasting impression on their lives, whether it was showing up at a major event or simply sending a card of support. She was unselfish and always ready to share her time.
Preceded in death by her parents, Sharon is survived by her husband, Kenneth Dale Henderson; her daughter, Kelli Weinzierl and her husband John; and her grandson, Luke Weinzierl, all of Houston, her brother, Fred Bradley and his wife Kathy of Rosenberg; her niece, Kate Bradley Byars and her husband Robert of Missouri City, and her nephew, Chase Bradley of Rosenberg.
Her family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the team of doctors and nurses who cared for Sharon in her last days at Methodist Hospital. The family also deeply thanks Sharon's amazing caregivers who have provided her with countless hours of wonderful care, comfort and companionship over the last year: Catalina Alvarez, Phaedra Green, Janie Lopez and Raquel Maes.
A memorial service and celebration of Sharon's life is to be conducted at twelve o'clock noon on Thursday, the 8th of August, in the Sanctuary of St. Francis Episcopal Church, 345 Piney Point Drive in Houston, where the Rev. Stuart Bates is to officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the St. Francis Parish Hall.
Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to The National , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
