SHARON LYNNE BRAMLETT JOHNSTON
1945-2020
Sharon (Sherry) Lynne Bramlett Johnston, 74, went to be with the Lord on March 5, 2020. She was born in Baytown, Texas. Sherry graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and obtained her Masters degree in Library Science from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. Sherry married Bill, the love of her life, in 1974 and their marriage lasted until Bill's death in 2011. She was a faithful member of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church until illness prevented her attendance. Sherry loved being a librarian and was an avid reader. She actively participated in Sunday School, Hey Lollies, book clubs, charitable organizations, and professional societies. Sherry encouraged all of her grandchildren to read and kept them well stocked with books as they grew up. She loved to entertain, play bridge, and travel. Sherry's passion was all things UT, especially football.
Sherry is survived by her step-children, Catherine (Ron) Roberts, Jim Johnston, Lynne (Gerald Booth) Johnston, and Ann (Brad Eigen) Lauer, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Sherry was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, William J. (Bill) Johnston and parents, Samuel and Mary Bramlett. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Yensi and Lucinda of Brookdale Hospice in Austin for their loving care in the last few months of Sherry's life.
A private service will be held at the Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church Columbarium. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation (bushhoustonliteracy.org), 346-212-2310.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020