Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900

Sharon Johnston


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Johnston Obituary
SHARON LYNNE BRAMLETT JOHNSTON
1945-2020
Sharon (Sherry) Lynne Bramlett Johnston, 74, went to be with the Lord on March 5, 2020. She was born in Baytown, Texas. Sherry graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and obtained her Masters degree in Library Science from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. Sherry married Bill, the love of her life, in 1974 and their marriage lasted until Bill's death in 2011. She was a faithful member of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church until illness prevented her attendance. Sherry loved being a librarian and was an avid reader. She actively participated in Sunday School, Hey Lollies, book clubs, charitable organizations, and professional societies. Sherry encouraged all of her grandchildren to read and kept them well stocked with books as they grew up. She loved to entertain, play bridge, and travel. Sherry's passion was all things UT, especially football.
Sherry is survived by her step-children, Catherine (Ron) Roberts, Jim Johnston, Lynne (Gerald Booth) Johnston, and Ann (Brad Eigen) Lauer, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Sherry was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, William J. (Bill) Johnston and parents, Samuel and Mary Bramlett. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Yensi and Lucinda of Brookdale Hospice in Austin for their loving care in the last few months of Sherry's life.
A private service will be held at the Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church Columbarium. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation (bushhoustonliteracy.org), 346-212-2310.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -