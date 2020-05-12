Sharon HigdonLeyerle1941-2020HOUSTON—On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Sharon Higdon Leyerle, devoted wife of David Leyerle and loving mother of Melanie Vincent, passed away at the age of 78. Sharon was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 7, 1941, to Eleanor and Albert Higdon. She graduated in 1959 from du Pont Manual High School in Louisville, and she received her undergraduate degree in music education and organ from Oklahoma Baptist University in 1963. Sharon and David were married in 1963. They had one child, Melanie. During their marriage, the Leyerles lived in Louisville, Kentucky; Atlanta, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. They moved to Houston 10 years ago to be close to Melanie and her family.Sharon loved the Lord, her close family, her many friends, and music. She and David were married 56 years. Sharon was a talented organist and pianist. She began playing the organ in church at the age of 7. Over the past 70 years, Sharon served the Lord by playing in churches wherever she and David lived. For 15 years, she was the Organist at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Abilene. She was an active member of the American Guild of Organists. Sharon also owned and operated Sharon's Specialties, an antique lace and linens store in Abilene, for many years before retiring to Houston. Sharon faithfully supported her husband's ministries in recreation and missions at First Baptist Church in Abilene, as well as at the other churches where he served. Sharon was a member of South Main Baptist Church and of the Power and Light Sunday School Class.Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor and Albert Higdon. She is survived by her loving husband, David Leyerle; her daughter, Melanie Vincent, and son-in-law, Griffin Vincent; and grandchildren, Ellie Vincent, Tom Vincent, and Sarah Moore.Due to current government restrictions, memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Main Baptist Church (Power & Light SSC in the memo line), 4100 Main St., Houston, Texas 77002.