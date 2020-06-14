Sharon Lee (Szynkowski) Mazur

1951-2020

Sharon Lee (Szynkowski) Mazur died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7. A very special person with a warm and generous heart, she was born March 2, 1951, in Buffalo, NY. She was supervisor and manager of insurance underwriting at major firms in Buffalo, Scottsdale, and Houston. An outgoing spirit, she was always ready to help out a friend with a frank opinion or a willing hand. A wonderful cook, she prepared elaborate feasts, turning life into a celebration. Predeceased by her father, Arthur Szynkowski, and mother, Marion Eleanor Nowak Szynkowski, of Buffalo. She leaves behind the love of her life, her husband of 36 years, Gerald (Gary) Mazur, of Katy, TX, a talented artist she enjoyed encouraging; the cousin brought up in the same home who was like a sister, Marcia Strzelczyk Green, and her husband, Geoffrey Green, of Pacifica, CA; relatives in Buffalo, and friends she made everywhere. Now she is with Monet and Picasso, the dachshunds who brought her joy, and all the mysteries of life are answered.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store