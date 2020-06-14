Sharon Mazur
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Lee (Szynkowski) Mazur
1951-2020
Sharon Lee (Szynkowski) Mazur died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7. A very special person with a warm and generous heart, she was born March 2, 1951, in Buffalo, NY. She was supervisor and manager of insurance underwriting at major firms in Buffalo, Scottsdale, and Houston. An outgoing spirit, she was always ready to help out a friend with a frank opinion or a willing hand. A wonderful cook, she prepared elaborate feasts, turning life into a celebration. Predeceased by her father, Arthur Szynkowski, and mother, Marion Eleanor Nowak Szynkowski, of Buffalo. She leaves behind the love of her life, her husband of 36 years, Gerald (Gary) Mazur, of Katy, TX, a talented artist she enjoyed encouraging; the cousin brought up in the same home who was like a sister, Marcia Strzelczyk Green, and her husband, Geoffrey Green, of Pacifica, CA; relatives in Buffalo, and friends she made everywhere. Now she is with Monet and Picasso, the dachshunds who brought her joy, and all the mysteries of life are answered.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clay's Mortuary & Cremations
21929 Highland Knolls Drive
Katy, TX 77450
281-CLAY-WAY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 13, 2020
Gary and Sharon have been next door to me for about 5 yrs. Very friendly, cheerful, outgoing, and encouraging, always. Will definitely miss her at future events, meals, and classes.
charles poisall
Neighbor
June 11, 2020
Roger Strand
Spouse
June 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved