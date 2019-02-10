|
Sharon Marcelle McKnight-Gates
1943-2019
Sharon Gates passed away peacefully, surrounded by her two daughters and loving caretakers, on Monday, February 4, 2019. Sharon is preceded in death by her husband Robert Farris Gates. She is survived by her children; Alicia Gates (wife Taunya) Tara Handal and three beautiful grandchildren, Emma and Reece Handal and Layne Ostenson.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on February 16 at the A.D. University of Houston Religion Center and Chapel followed by a celebration of life at Hilton Hotel--University of Houston. In lieu of flowers, please visit this website: https://carsonsvillage.org/family/sharon-gates/
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019