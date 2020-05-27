Sharon Sue Wilcox
1946-2020
Sharon Sue Wilcox passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home in Katy, Texas at 73 years of age.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, with Rev. Heather Tolleson officiating. Private interment will be held at Houston National Cemetery, in Houston, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 27, 2020.