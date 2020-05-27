Sharon Wilcox
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Sue Wilcox
1946-2020
Sharon Sue Wilcox passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home in Katy, Texas at 73 years of age.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, with Rev. Heather Tolleson officiating. Private interment will be held at Houston National Cemetery, in Houston, Texas.
To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved