Sharon Liebe Winkelmann
1949-2019
Sharon Liebe Winkelmann, born May 14, 1949 left to be with her Lord August 23, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Corey Mermis and Sara Winkelmann as well as her four grand children; Savannah Ruiz and Jake, Delaney and Isla Mermis. She is also survived by her brother Bill Liebe and sisters Carol Dickson and Vicki Liebe. In life, she touched so many through music, teaching and directing. Born in Harlingen, Texas; she graduated from Mission High School in the Rio Grande Valley. She received a bachelors in music from The University of Houston, and later a Masters of Education. She spent over 40 years in education, teacher music in elementary and reading/language arts at the middle school level. A longtime member of Lakewood United Methodist Church, she sang in the choir for many years and often filled in as choir director when the church was in need. Shary traveled the world gracing many with the gift of her voice. She went to Europe as part of a traveling Mozart festival and had a solo that aired on the BBC channel. Her favorite trip was to Telgte, Germany with the Tomball Master Chorale. She also enjoyed singing with the Houston Symphony Chorus for several seasons. She traveled with students, during her time with CFISD, to show them parts of Europe they may have otherwise never seen. She survived a 6 year battle with PSP and met every obstacle with grace and courage. She was a mother, a teacher, a warrior and a champion for all whom she met. We love you Mom and will miss you every day.
Her memorial service will take place at 10:00 AM, Friday August 30, 2019 at Lakewood United Methodist Church 11330 Louetta Road Houston TXC 77070.
www.curepsp.org to make a donation in Sharon Winkelmann's name.
