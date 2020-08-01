Sharron Jo Wills1946-2020Sharron Jo Wills, 73, a 25 year resident of Pearland passed away on July 30, 2020 at her home. Sharron was born on October 27, 1946 in Houston, TX, she attended Crosspoint Church and was a Realtor for 20 years for Realty Associates in Pearland.Sharron is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Nell Keith; sister, Diane Jeansonne.Sharron leaves behind her husband o f 20 years, Chris Wills: sons: Chris Baxter, wife Angie and Jeff Baxter, wife Kristin; grandchildren: Patton Baxter, Cade Baxter, Gavin Baxter, Grayson Baxter, Camden Baxter, and Keatyn Baxter; sister, Rosane Munsch, husband Joe; brother, Ernest Kit Keith, Jr., and wife Kathy.Sharron cherished her family and lived her life to show loving kindness to all she met and knew. Her love for God shown so brightly through her life. She will be missed more than words can say.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm, with a prelude at 12:00 pm, in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Pearland.