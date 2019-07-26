Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eternal Rest Funeral Home - Houston
4610 South Wayside Dr.
Houston, TX 77087
(713) 644-1166
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Eternal Rest Funeral Home - Houston
4610 South Wayside Dr.
Houston, TX 77087
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Eternal Rest Funeral Home - Houston
4610 South Wayside Dr.
Houston, TX 77087
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn Davis


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn Davis Obituary
Mr. Shawn Davis
1971-2019
Mr. Shawn Davis., 47, a resident of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully at 12:08 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. His earthly remains will lie in state on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:55 a.m. With funeral service will at 10:00 a.m. The location will be Eternal Rest Funeral Home, located at 4610 South Wayside Drive in Houston, Texas 77087. And he shall rest at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, Texas. On behalf of Eternal Rest Funeral Home, our hearts and prayers go out to the family in your time of bereavement. As you grieve know that we are praying for you. Final arrangements entrusted to Eternal Rest Funeral Home, Inc. Michael O. Davis President/CFSP.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now