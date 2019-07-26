|
|
Mr. Shawn Davis
1971-2019
Mr. Shawn Davis., 47, a resident of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully at 12:08 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. His earthly remains will lie in state on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:55 a.m. With funeral service will at 10:00 a.m. The location will be Eternal Rest Funeral Home, located at 4610 South Wayside Drive in Houston, Texas 77087. And he shall rest at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, Texas. On behalf of Eternal Rest Funeral Home, our hearts and prayers go out to the family in your time of bereavement. As you grieve know that we are praying for you. Final arrangements entrusted to Eternal Rest Funeral Home, Inc. Michael O. Davis President/CFSP.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 26, 2019