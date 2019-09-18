|
|
Sheila Curlee
1938-2019
Sheila Sine Curlee died early morning Saturday August 24th at the age of 81.
She is predeceased by her parents; her sister, Lou Sine Jones; and her husband, Ronald Keith Curlee.
She is survived by her loyal furry person Doogie; her children Brett (and his wife Megan), Keith (and his wife Gaye Lynn), and Gwendolyn; her adored Grandson Blake, as well as her nieces and nephews in Canada who became like children to her.
For those who were important to her, she had a way of making you feel like you were her best friend. She will be missed by many.
As per her request, funeral services will be kept private and for family only.
Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name directly to The Salvation Army or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019