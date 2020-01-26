|
|
Sheila Abrams Prenowitz
1931-2020
Sheila Abrams Prenowitz, passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas on Friday January 24, 2020 after a long battle with multiple health issues, which she valiantly fought.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 4, 1931 the only child of the late William and Estelle Abrams. Raised in Brooklyn, Sheila went to NYU where she graduated with a B.A.
She met her future husband, Don, at Camp Chickapee where both were counselors. One year later they got married at the Delmonico Hotel in New York. They moved to Florida for Don to attend Law School at the University of Miami, where he obtained his degree and then went into the service. During that time, they moved to Baltimore and then Ft. Bragg where Sheila was a substitute teacher in English and Science. After Don left the service, he joined Shell Oil Company in New York while Sheila worked in the staffing industry for Allied Staffing Company, becoming a Vice President of Staffing. They moved to Los Angeles and San Francisco before finally arriving permanently in Houston in 1970. Sheila worked for Olsten Staffing where she had many close friendships which endured for decades. She eventually rose to the position of Senior Vice President.
Sadly, Don passed away in 1988, and Sheila missed and mourned him always.
She loved traveling, all over the USA and worldwide. She enjoyed exotic and unusual trips including a British Pub trip, safari trips to Africa and in her later years to Maine, where she spent many weeks during the summer. She even went on a mail-ship cruise to Norway. She loved dining out, entertaining, the theater, shopping and lunching with her many friends. A first-class lady to her immaculate fingertips, Sheila was a fashion plate, always beautifully dressed and made up, with not a hair out of place. She had an interesting and varied large circle of friends from many walks of life, all over the USA. She always kept in constant contact with them, especially with her circle from Olsen, whom she met on a regular basis.
Sheila was first and foremost a people person, always interested in her friends' lives, what they were doing and where they went. She had a fantastic memory, never failing to enquire after her friends' families, who they were, and where they were. She was a great conversationalist, with strong political opinions, keeping up with current events,
Sadly, in recent years, Sheila had health challenges which she faced bravely and optimistically, not letting numerous hospital stays get her down- even going straight from being discharged from the hospital to the beauty shop for a hair appointment! Her faithful and devoted caregiver Vanessa Young, who kept track of her many medical appointments and medications, was also her friend. All her other caregivers: Dorothy Jones, Margaret Sey, Sherry Galantine and Midalia Ordonez, her long-timer housekeeper and part-time caregiver helped Sheila live a vibrant social life, even as she needed full care. She relied on her long-time assistant and friend Lorraine Gibson, who coordinated and managed all her business matters. Sheila will be sadly missed, always remembered, and deeply mourned by cousins in Florida, and New York, her many loving dear friends, and her grieving staff. May she be blessed and find the peace she richly deserves.
Funeral Services will be Monday January 27, at 2.00 p.m. at Congregation Beth Yeshurun Cemetery, 1037 N. Post Oak, Houston, TX 77055, officiated by Rabbi David Rosen and Cantor Meir Finkelstein.
Donations in memory of Sheila Prenowitz may be made to a .
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020