Shelley Buschur

1960-2020

Our beloved Shelley Lynn Buschur, artist, activist, nurse midwife, researcher, partner & sister, died Oct 18, 2020 of cancer. Born Oct 9, 1960 in Flint, MI to the late Robert & Nelda Buschur. Flint Central HS class of 1977, associate degree in nursing from San Jacinto College, BA in fine arts from UH & nurse midwifery certification at Baylor College of Medicine.

Her deep intelligence, expansive creativity, gentle spirit, & a voice & laugh that were hers alone made Shelley remarkable. A force in the Houston Art Car community, many here & afar enjoyed her awesome creations. Herself a walking work of art, the stunning costumes she created raised the bar.

A nurse & researcher for Baylor at TX Children's, she was an HIV/AIDS certified RN & certified nurse midwife with a focus on women & infants with HIV exposure, & a passion for improving their care. She was involved in NIH-funded HIV research since 1994.

With Kirk Suddreath, she had a thriving life partnership for nearly 21 yrs. The life & home they created together are testaments to their art & love. Shelley never stopped enjoying life in big & small ways. Her beloved community will never forget her.

Preceded in death by her parents Mr. & Mrs Robert Lee Buschur & brother Scott Buschur. Survived by partner Kirk Suddreath of Houston, sister Stephanie Warden of Grand Haven, MI, brother Sean Buschur of Flint, MI, aunts Norma Jean Nattrass & Kay Miron, nephews Robbie & Dylan Buschur, niece Kayla Buschur, grandnieces Olivia, Adalynn, & Alice Buschur, grandnephew Wesley Buschur, & cousins Hope LaFuente & Brett Miron- all of Flint, MI, aunt Bonnie Cronkhite of Maryland, cousin Barrett Cronkhite of Virginia, & nephews Chris & Ryan Buschur of Houston.

In lieu of flower or gifts please make a donation in Shelley's honor to: Norma Cooper Adolescent Scholarship Fund or The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art.



