Shelley Kay Keir Erwin

1967-2019

Shelley Kay Keir Erwin went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 14, 2019. She was a loving, kind, sentimental, generous, and selfless wife, daughter, sister, cousin, aunt and friend. She will be incredibly missed.

Shelley was born on September 20, 1967, a third generation Houstonian. She attended Bellaire High School and graduated with a degree in education from Texas Tech University in 1989. She is survived by her husband, Michael of Lincoln, Texas; her parents, Harry and Cynthia Keir of Houston; her sisters, Elizabeth Lilly (Michael) of Fairbanks, Alaska and Karen Keir of Houston; her nephew, James Lilly of Fairbanks; and nieces Brittainy Gutierrez of Houston and Sarah Lilly of Fairbanks.

Shelley was a gifted school teacher and impacted hundreds of children during her 30-year career. She loved her students and was dedicated to seeing each one learn to read and write. She provided great kindness and nurturing and spent much of her own money to buy classroom supplies and books. She created a check-out library in her classroom so her students could easily borrow books to take home.

She had a special love of the family farm, where she lived with her husband, making a home for many stray dogs and cats, another reflection of her tender and generous heart.

Shelley loved and trusted Jesus Christ and inspired many with the joy, peace and strength that He blessed her with. She considered it a blessing to have spent the last two years with her parents in Houston while in treatment at MD Anderson.

A family memorial service was held in the chapel at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, officiated by the Reverend Alex Graham.

A special thanks to Dr. Paul Walker and the Palliative Care team at MD Anderson Cancer Center, for their kindness and exceptional care.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church Wayside Chapel fund in Houston, Texas or to a . Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary