Shelley Byargeon Morris

1956-2020

Shelley Byargeon Morris, devoted wife and daughter, loving mother and grandmother, cherished sister, and faithful friend passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on September 30, 2020.

Shelley will lovingly be remembered by her family, including husband Warren Morris, sons Gorman Morris (wife Heather and daughter Paige), Morgan Morris (fiancé Erika Barnette), mother Carol Patteson, step-father Leonard Ruffer, brothers Tom (wife Angela) and Shannahan (wife Vivia) Byargeon, sister Eileen Shannon Ballejo (husband Joe), brother-in-law Gorman Morris (wife Theresa), nieces Sarah Sandoz and Jessica Thomas, nephews Travis Byargeon, David Byargeon, Will Byargeon, Chase Morris and Sam Morris, dear friend Michelle Ulbrich, many cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father Wayne Byargeon.

Shelley was a third generation Houstonian. She lived and worked in the Houston area where she had an accomplished career in the insurance industry. She was also a long time member of Fellowship of the Woodlands church where she volunteered and helped others in need. Shelley had a bigger than life personality and was an inspiration to others. She spent her life caring for and giving to others and was a great example of a life well lived. She dearly loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Her life will be celebrated on Thursday 10/8/20 at 10:30 AM at the Chapel in the Woods -Woodlands Church: 1 Fellowship Drive The Woodlands, TX 77384



