Shelly Marie Burgess
1970-2019
Shelly Marie Burgess, 1970-2019 of Houston, Texas, passed away on February 11, 2019, at the age of 48. Shelly was a beautiful, strong, caring, and funny lady who was a joy to be around and who influenced so many.
Shelly is survived by her husband, Aegir Kristinsson, previously of Iceland and recently of Houston, Texas; puppy, Hera; mother, Marilyn Burgess; brother, Chris Burgess and wife Misti; nieces, Hailey, Isabel, Rylan, and Burkley; and nephew, Avery.
A Celebration of Shelly's life will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 4:00 pm at The Heights Villa, 3600 Michaux Street. Let's gather and share our favorite Shelly stories.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to assist the family with medical bills and sending Shelly on her final trip along the west coast, where her ashes will be scattered. Please email for more information: [email protected]
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019