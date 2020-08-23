Sheri FordhamHarshman1956-2020It is with great sadness that the family of Sheri Fordham Harshman announce Sheri's sudden passing on August 19, 2020. Sheri was born in Savannah, Georgia. She grew up in Statesboro, Georgia and was a 1974 graduate of Statesboro High School. Sheri attended Georgia Southern College where she earned a degree in office management.Sheri was an active leader with the Park at Glenn Arbor Neighborhood Association where she served as Block Captain, she wrote the neighborhood newsletter, planned Easter egg hunts, Christmas parades, Halloween trick or treats, July 4th family gatherings and many other events that encouraged fellowship among family and friends in the neighborhood.She enjoyed creating beautiful landscapes, working in her garden, scrapbooking, reading, shopping, and spending time with her cats.She is a member of the Lakewood United Methodist Church.For the last 20 years, Sheri work as the office manager for Dr. Core La, MD PA (whom she adored). He, his staff and patients were like a second family to her. She loved them as much as they loved her.Sheri will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 41 years, Jack Harshman, her mother, Lorene B. Rigdon, her brothers Mark Fordham, Gary Fordham, her sister Lisa Ruffo, her step-daughter Catherine Holder, step-son Curtis Harshman (Becky), sister-in-law Sally Parkison, nieces Taylor Byrne (Tom), Montana Jackson (Brad), Savannah Fordham, nephews Blake Fordham, Chase Ruffo (Rosie), grandchildren Jeremy Harshman and Brittany Meeks (Josh), several great grandchildren, great nieces, cousins and many wonderful friends.Sheri was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin Cay Fordham, brother-in-law Scott Parkison, and granddaughter Christina Harshman.Services will be held Monday, August 24th in the chapel of Klein Funeral Homes & Memorial in Spring Texas at 10 a.m. in the morning. Pastor Shuler Sitsch of Lakewood United Methodist Church will preside over the service. Friends and family may begin to gather for fellowship at 9:15 prior to the service. Masks will be required.Interment services will be held at a date yet to be determined at the All Saints Garden – Lakewood United Methodist Church.In lieu of flowers, you may give a gift in Sheri's memory to the Lakewood United Methodist Church-11330 Louetta Road – Houston, TX 77079.