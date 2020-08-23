1/1
Sheri Harshman
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheri Fordham
Harshman
1956-2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Sheri Fordham Harshman announce Sheri's sudden passing on August 19, 2020. Sheri was born in Savannah, Georgia. She grew up in Statesboro, Georgia and was a 1974 graduate of Statesboro High School. Sheri attended Georgia Southern College where she earned a degree in office management.
Sheri was an active leader with the Park at Glenn Arbor Neighborhood Association where she served as Block Captain, she wrote the neighborhood newsletter, planned Easter egg hunts, Christmas parades, Halloween trick or treats, July 4th family gatherings and many other events that encouraged fellowship among family and friends in the neighborhood.
She enjoyed creating beautiful landscapes, working in her garden, scrapbooking, reading, shopping, and spending time with her cats.
She is a member of the Lakewood United Methodist Church.
For the last 20 years, Sheri work as the office manager for Dr. Core La, MD PA (whom she adored). He, his staff and patients were like a second family to her. She loved them as much as they loved her.
Sheri will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 41 years, Jack Harshman, her mother, Lorene B. Rigdon, her brothers Mark Fordham, Gary Fordham, her sister Lisa Ruffo, her step-daughter Catherine Holder, step-son Curtis Harshman (Becky), sister-in-law Sally Parkison, nieces Taylor Byrne (Tom), Montana Jackson (Brad), Savannah Fordham, nephews Blake Fordham, Chase Ruffo (Rosie), grandchildren Jeremy Harshman and Brittany Meeks (Josh), several great grandchildren, great nieces, cousins and many wonderful friends.
Sheri was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin Cay Fordham, brother-in-law Scott Parkison, and granddaughter Christina Harshman.
Services will be held Monday, August 24th in the chapel of Klein Funeral Homes & Memorial in Spring Texas at 10 a.m. in the morning. Pastor Shuler Sitsch of Lakewood United Methodist Church will preside over the service. Friends and family may begin to gather for fellowship at 9:15 prior to the service. Masks will be required.
Interment services will be held at a date yet to be determined at the All Saints Garden – Lakewood United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, you may give a gift in Sheri's memory to the Lakewood United Methodist Church-11330 Louetta Road – Houston, TX 77079.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
09:15 AM
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Service
10:00 AM
Klein Funeral Homes & Memorial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
24 entries
August 22, 2020
Sheri was my office manager at Dr. La's office and we worked together for 8 years. She was a very great person to work with and made me feel so comfortable. I will sure miss Sheri. She and I would talk about gardening and she would give me ideas about keeping up with my flowers. My condolences to Jack and her family. God Bless You and your family. Rest in peace my friend.
Melly Vargas
Coworker
August 22, 2020
Jack and family, I was so sad to hear of Sheri's passing. What an active woman in the community as well as dedicated to her job. My prayers are with you. May God lift you up through all the days ahead and give you peace.
Roxanne Hill Pratt
Roxanne Pratt
Family
August 22, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 22, 2020
Dear Jack, I am so,so sorry for your sudden loss of Sheri. Please know I will pray for your peace and hope. I know Thelma would be praying for you now. May God sustain you in your grief and loss.
Carole Roehm Hill Nelson
Carole Nelson
Family
August 22, 2020
Aunt Sally, so sorry for this loss to your family. You always spoke so lovingly of her and your times with she and Jack. Heaven gained a very special angel. Prayers for all of you. Love you.
Elizabeth Simmons
Family
August 22, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Sheri was such a sweet person and always giving to the neighborhood. She will be missed. We will keep the family in prayers.
Michael & Linda Kowalski
Neighbor
August 21, 2020
It will not be the same without Sheri. My neighbor who I talked with about our flowers, laughed with and have many great memories. Sheri was my Dear Friend for over 20 years and I also was her Hairdresser. She was our Angel on earth . Sweetest person I’ve ever know. I can still hear her cute laugh . Sweet smile. You are missed Sheri but I know God had his arms wide open for you ❤❤ LOVE, Elaine
Elaine Cowart
Friend
August 21, 2020
We have know Sheri for 21 years as our block captain, special events and and a sweet giving neighbor. She will be missed .!our prayers are with Jack and Sheri’s family during this time.
Our sincere sympathy for everyone’s loss of Sheri.
Sincerely, Danny and Marcena Vogelsang
Marcena and Danny Vogelsang
Neighbor
August 21, 2020
Sorry to hear this sad news. Sheri and I were great friends in high school and I know she will be missed.
Simeon Deal
Classmate
August 21, 2020
Sending prayers of love and strength to the family. Heaven gained a sweet soul!
Beverly Franklin
August 21, 2020
I remember never feeling sad around Sheri. She had a way of lighting up a room and making everyone feel special. She will be GREATLY miss by my family.
Patrick Fordham
Family
August 21, 2020
Heaven has gained another angel! You were always so nice and non-judgmental to me in school & I will always remember you for that.
My thoughts & prayers are with your family at this time. See you at a later date!
Barbara Faircloth Roberts
Barbara
Classmate
August 21, 2020
Sheri and I worked together at Dr. La's office for 20 years. She was a super person to work with and would do anything for you. I Loved Sheri very much and she will be missed from my life. My condolences to Jack and her family. God Bless You and your family. Heaven got a special angel. Rest in peace my friend and I will never forget you.
Donna Wyant
Coworker
August 21, 2020
Dear Jack, Ms Lorene and family, I know I don't have to tell you much I loved Sheri! I will so miss her and our weekly hour long and sometimes longer phone calls. As Lisa said, she was my person. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and I love you all very much.
Marcy Bunkley
Friend
August 21, 2020
One of the sweetest persons one could hope to ever meet,rest in peace my beautiful cousin
Cary
Family
August 21, 2020
Kurt and I extend our most heartfelt sympathies to Jack and to his and Sheri's families. As neighbors of Sheri, we experienced how easily bringing people together was for her. She was a rare soul - always kind, a smile and friendly word for everyone she met, a desire to help and serve, and a can-do attitude. She brought liveliness to our neighborhood and was always striving to create a special feeling of cimmunity here. We will miss her terribly. Rest in peace, Sheri, and thank you for everything you did for your neighbors in PGA!
Brenda Bauske
Neighbor
August 21, 2020
May God bless and comfort you and your family during this difficult period; please accept my sincere condolences.
Demetria Hubbard
Coworker
August 21, 2020
Our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to Jack and Sheri's family. When we moved to the Park at Glen Arbor 20 years ago, Sheri was "the" go to person who knew everyone and kept neighborhood activities going with Southern grace, charm and wit. Our hearts are broken with Jack's loss. Sheri was a wonderful Christian and Becky and I are blessed to have known her. Words cannot convey how much she will be missed.
Lennie & Becky Siscoe
Lennie Siscoe
Friend
August 21, 2020
Sincere condolences to Sheri’s loving family. Sheri was a beautiful person inside and out. She never met a stranger. She was a great asset and leader in our neighborhood. And a great friend to all. Heaven gained the sweetest red haired angel.
Camille Jesse
Friend
August 21, 2020
She was a great boss and friend. I will miss her dearly.
Amanda & Peggy Fisher/Miller
Coworker
August 21, 2020
My sincere condolences for Jack and Sheri’s family. As a neighbor in PGA I had the joy of working with Sheri on several events over the years. She was a wonderful lady with a true servant’s heart. She will be greatly missed. Heaven gained a beautiful angel. May God Rest her soul.
Sheila & JP Magill and Family
Sheila Magill
Neighbor
August 21, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family. She will be truly missed.
Ina Benjamin
Acquaintance
August 21, 2020
It is my prayer that God will wrap His loving arms around the family and give them peace and comfort in the days ahead. Sheri has been a friend since high school and I will miss her dearly. I send my love to all of the family.
Sandra Royal
Friend
August 20, 2020
Please accept our sincere condolences on Sheri' s passing.
Jerry and Sharon Beaty
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved